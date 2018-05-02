VIA Energy Forum to discuss Solar issues

VIA Energy Forum is organising a meeting to discuss issues related to Solar on Wednesday, 11th December 2019 at 5.00 pm at VIA Auditorium, Udyog Bhawan, Civil Lines, Nagpur.

R B Goneka, Director of MSEB Holding Co. Ltd. and Vice President of VIA will brief with respect to views of VIA and the suggestions sent to the MERC.

P M Parlewar, Director – MSME DI Nagpur will be present on the occasion.

Members of the association, industries deals in solar and interested entrepreneurs are cordially invited to attend the meeting in large numbers to understand and enable us to send positive vibes to customers, says a press note issued by Girdhari Mantri, Chairman – VIA CSR Forum.