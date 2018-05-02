Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

Nagpur businessman extradited to US admits to drug-smuggling charges

Pittsburgh/Nagpur: An Indian businessman extradited to the US from the Czech Republic has admitted in a federal court that he illegally imported to the US pharmaceutical drugs with a tendency to create addiction problems, according to officials.

Jeetendra Harish Belani, 37, of Nagpur made the admission in the Pittsburgh federal court before Chief Federal District Judge Mark Hornak on Monday, federal prosecutor Scott Brady said.

Belani admitted that to evade detection he falsified customs declarations for the medicines that can only be sold with a doctor”s prescription and had them sent to different addresses in small quantities, the prosecutor said.

He was arrested in the Czech Republic in early June and extradited to the US where he was charged later that month with drug and money laundering offences, according to officials.

According to Brady, Belani admitted that the drugs were imported to the US through his India-based company, LeeHPL Ventures, between 2015 and 2019 and maintained a website for it.

The medicines smuggled included Tapentadol, a Schedule II drug, as well as Tramadol, Carisoprodol, and Modafinil, which are Schedule IV controlled substances, officials said.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, Schedule II drugs “have a high potential for abuse which may lead to severe psychological or physical dependence” while Schedule IV drugs “have a low potential for abuse relative to substances”.

Belani also admitted that he conspired with two others, William Kulakevich and Julia Fees, between 2015 and mid-2017 to smuggle a drug known as Etizolam for re-sale by the two through a website, Brady said.

Etizolam is “part of a class of drugs similar to benzodiazepines, which are often used to treat insomnia and anxiety and carry a potential for abuse and overdose,” according to officials.

Belani also admitted to having money sent to his accounts in India and other countries leading to the money laundering charge, Brady said.

Persons facing charges admitting their guilt in court is known as pleading guilty and is often done in return for leniency as prosecutors can avoid a costly court case.

Happening Nagpur
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
Nagpur Crime News
Bike-borne goons fool, rob man of Rs 2 lakh cash in Nandanvan
Bike-borne goons fool, rob man of Rs 2 lakh cash in Nandanvan
Nagpur businessman extradited to US admits to drug-smuggling charges
Nagpur businessman extradited to US admits to drug-smuggling charges
Maharashtra News
लतादिदीकडून मिळाले गायकीचे धडे
लतादिदीकडून मिळाले गायकीचे धडे
‘नागपूर सिटी मेयर रिलिफ फंड’च्या नावाने होणार कंपनीची नोंदणी
‘नागपूर सिटी मेयर रिलिफ फंड’च्या नावाने होणार कंपनीची नोंदणी
Hindi News
Video : डोमेस्टिक इंडस्ट्री के आने से ही MIHAN में उपलब्ध होगा रोजगार- दीपेन अग्रवाल
Video : डोमेस्टिक इंडस्ट्री के आने से ही MIHAN में उपलब्ध होगा रोजगार- दीपेन अग्रवाल
28 दिसंबर को पूरा होगा सदर फ्लाईओवर
28 दिसंबर को पूरा होगा सदर फ्लाईओवर
Trending News
Nagpur businessman extradited to US admits to drug-smuggling charges
Nagpur businessman extradited to US admits to drug-smuggling charges
Crime Branch arrests Kopper Salon owner, book Ambekar under POCSO Act
Crime Branch arrests Kopper Salon owner, book Ambekar under POCSO Act
Featured News
अमेरिका में प्रतिबंधित दवाओं के आयात को लेकर नागपुर कारोबारी दोषी करार, हुई 20 साल की सजा
अमेरिका में प्रतिबंधित दवाओं के आयात को लेकर नागपुर कारोबारी दोषी करार, हुई 20 साल की सजा
Crime Branch plays key role in smashing crime in Nagpur
Crime Branch plays key role in smashing crime in Nagpur
Trending In Nagpur
Bike-borne goons fool, rob man of Rs 2 lakh cash in Nandanvan
Bike-borne goons fool, rob man of Rs 2 lakh cash in Nandanvan
Nagpur businessman extradited to US admits to drug-smuggling charges
Nagpur businessman extradited to US admits to drug-smuggling charges
VIA Energy Forum to discuss Solar issues
VIA Energy Forum to discuss Solar issues
Video : डोमेस्टिक इंडस्ट्री के आने से ही MIHAN में उपलब्ध होगा रोजगार- दीपेन अग्रवाल
Video : डोमेस्टिक इंडस्ट्री के आने से ही MIHAN में उपलब्ध होगा रोजगार- दीपेन अग्रवाल
लतादिदीकडून मिळाले गायकीचे धडे
लतादिदीकडून मिळाले गायकीचे धडे
28 दिसंबर को पूरा होगा सदर फ्लाईओवर
28 दिसंबर को पूरा होगा सदर फ्लाईओवर
‘नागपूर सिटी मेयर रिलिफ फंड’च्या नावाने होणार कंपनीची नोंदणी
‘नागपूर सिटी मेयर रिलिफ फंड’च्या नावाने होणार कंपनीची नोंदणी
अमेरिका में प्रतिबंधित दवाओं के आयात को लेकर नागपुर कारोबारी दोषी करार, हुई 20 साल की सजा
अमेरिका में प्रतिबंधित दवाओं के आयात को लेकर नागपुर कारोबारी दोषी करार, हुई 20 साल की सजा
चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे यांचा शुक्रवारी जाहीर नागरी सत्कार
चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे यांचा शुक्रवारी जाहीर नागरी सत्कार
List of State Govt holidays in 2020 declared
List of State Govt holidays in 2020 declared
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145