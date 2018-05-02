VIA Energy Forum organised a meeting and discussed issues related to Solar Industries today at VIA Auditorium

Nagpur: R B Goenka, Vice President of VIA briefed with respect to VIA views in detailed and the suggestions sent to the MERC. There was lot of confusion regarding existing solar consumers that the regulation will be also applicable to them which was clarified that to existing consumers will not get affected.

He said that in Commission’s draft mentioned in first line mentioning of solar installation to achieving the 175 GW by 2022, which is in right direction. VIA suggested and pointed out that consumers should not be barred from consuming the energy generated by them as CPP which is also providing in the electricity act and rules. VIA suggested different treatment for the energy generated by the consumers which is exported to the Grid and these suggestions were well taken by Maha Solar Sangathan and their association fully supported VIA’s submission to MERC.

P M Parlewar, Director – MSME DI Nagpur informed the members about the MSME scheme of Solar Roof Top and in solar affected industries. He suggested that there can be a cluster a common facility centre which can make the solar industry competitive and at the same time this facility can be utilized against the imported equipments to convert them into indigenously. Central Government will help financial aid of 90% for formation of cluster. He appeals to the industry to come with their proposal. He expressed that any suggestions will be supported by Hon’ble MSME Minister, Nitin Gadkari.

Girdhari Mantri, Chairman – VIA CSR Forum made an opening remark and welcomed guest speakers. He mentioned this meeting was specifically called to boost up the morale of the solar industries specifically MSME and start ups that VIA is fully informed about the current scenario and taken up at high up the concerned authority and VIA along with Maha Solar Sangathan will give a representation to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Udhav Thakarey, suggesting all the accepted modifications in the regulation so that the solar industry is not affected, furthering the interest of Green Movement in India during the winter session at Nagpur.

Prominently present were VIA Jt Secretary, Ashish Doshi; Raja Shekharan, President – Maha Solar Sangathan, Pravin Rander, Pravin Chikankar, Prasanna Sutaone, Rajeev Dhande and other representatives from various industries.