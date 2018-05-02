VIA Agro & Rural Development Forum holds Session on “Opportunities in Exporting Agri Products “

VIA Agro & Rural Development Forum and Indo Israel Krishi Vikas Sanstha organised a Session cum discussion on “Opportunities in Exporting Agri Products“ at VIA Auditorium Nagpur recently.

Dr. Govind Hande, Ex-Technical Officer Agriculture Dept. Pune said earlier India was doing trade with only 11 or 12 countries but after inception of WTO we can trade with more the 190 countries. Every country is very cautious about quality of goods being supplied to them. India is second largest exported of rice in the world, producers of agro produces should explore these opportunities for better returns. Government is promoting the policy of doubling the income of farmers in which cluster based ventures are being encouraged. Farmers should adopt systematic farming approach in cultivation & marketing of locally grown crops. There are huge opportunities in export of fruits & vegetables, as of now we are exporting around 8 % of total demand.

He said we are importing various commodities which are being cultivated in our country. We should plant to grow the standard commodities in large quantity. Our domestic market is also very large which can be catered, Branding of such standardized produces should be done. Almost all major district have land, rail & air connectivity & now Samruddhi Mahamarg is coming in our state which strengthen the transit of goods to major cities & ports. These amenities will be highly beneficial for agri businesses. Maharashtra has 26 GI tags and number 1 in the country. Every country has their quarantine standards & it also applicable on produces & countries have right to reject that imported material if it is infected with some decease. Residue free produces are demanded by customers in domestic & international market.

Dr. Sunil Mankikar,Chairman of Indo-Isreal Vikas Sanstha established in 2009, this organisation has made many tie ups from agri sector in the interest of Indian Farmers. In last ten year of span agri knowledge were food extended to Indian agri based people. The main subject were processing , dehydration of fruits & vegetables, Agri tourism, Labourless farming Orange processing & wine etc. He said we are working to share/extend the Israel Agri technology to Indian Farmers. He further said his Sanstha’s aim is to focus on the benefits to be passed on to the people of the society in every respect.

Rajesh Desurkar, Branch Manager of ECGC Nagpur given presentation on “Future of Agri Export for Vidarbha.” He elaborated functions, Advantages of ECGC, why insurance required, he also cleared the doubts of participants about general trade concepts, general export documents required for exporting any products, risk management, etc were explained in lucid manner.

Earlier, Suresh Rathi, President – VIA, in his welcome address said VIA is working tirelessly for the development and growth of Vidarbha region. India is an agriculture dominated country. In our 11 districts, at present majorly agriculture produces being sold in domestic market, but there are numerous opportunities available in international markets too. We should develop a cluster for value addition of Agri produce and exports of same.

Om Jajodia, Chairman Agro & Rural Development said that there are huge opportunities in agriculture and it is also a solution to control pollution through organic farming.

Pragati Gokhale, former Dy Director of MGIRI and Founder and mentor for the program Mera Mobile Mera Marketing. She said it is disruptive bottom up approach for Rural Marketing in India through which we are enabling rural entrepreneurs/ artisans/ self help groups / farmers to do their free Digital Marketing using their own mobiles. She suggested that use of technology for productive activity. Marketing is very essential for any type of businesses. Digital marketing is very effective and economic medium to reach market places.

Shachi Mallick, Convener of VIA Agro & Rural Development Forum welcomed all dignitaries and the participants to understand the eco-system and opportunities in exports of Agri products from Vidarbha region.

Prof Ashit Sinha, former Vice President of VIA informed about advantages of organic farming and also proposed a formal vote of thanks.

Large numbers of members, farmers, Agri Entrepreneurs, Exporters were participated in this event.