VHP denies burning Chadar with Ayat, seeks NSA action against Nagpur rioters

Nagpur: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has demanded the Commissioner of Police Dr Ravinder Kumar Singal to register cases under National Security Act (NSA) and take strict action against the miscreants for the violence and arson in Mahal and other areas of Nagpur on Monday, said Devesh Mishra, Sah Mantri, Vidarbha Prant, VHP at a press conference held on Tuesday.

Hemant Jambhekar, Nandkishor Dandare, both Vice Presidents, Vidarbha Region; Navin Jain, Vidarbha Prant Sanyojak, Bajrang Dal; Rajkumar Sharma, Dharma Prasar Pramukh, Vidarbha Prant were present at the press conference.

The VHP also denied the allegations that they burnt a ‘Chadar’ with ‘Ayat’ of Quran and four stars during the demonstrations near Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue in Mahal on Monday, demanding removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb. “Muslim community blames Hindu protesters for burning the ‘Chaadar’ with ‘Ayat’, but the protesters did no such thing. The accusers should prove their allegations,” said Navin Jain.

The VHP alleged that the violence and arson on Monday was the result of an appeal made from the mosque in Mahal near Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue. The VHP also demanded that the property damages of the Hindu families should be recovered from the responsible miscreants. They also said that the violence was perpetuated by people that came from outside, who should be identified and action must be taken against them.

“Strict action should be taken against anti-social elements who spread rumors, incited violence, and committed arson in Mahal on Monday,” demanded Mishra at the press conference. He accused a group from another community of targeting houses, businesses and vehicles of Hindu community members in Mahal during the violence.

Rishabh Arkhel, Vidarbha Prant Sahsanyojak, Bajrang Dal; Amol Thakre, Nagpur Mahanagar Mantri; and Niranjan Risaldar,Vidarbha Prachar Prasar Pramukh were also present for the press conference.

