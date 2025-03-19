Bawankule pins blame on social media for fanning unrest in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: Expressing concern over the misuse of social media, State Revenue Minister and Nagpur District Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said false information and inflammatory content were being circulated online to disturb the city’s peace. He was reviewing the law and order situation in Central Nagpur following the arson and violence that erupted late Monday night.

Bawankule warned against the misuse of social media to spread false information and incite unrest. “Certain elements are trying to disturb Nagpur’s peace by circulating misleading content online. The administration is tracking all such accounts, and strict action will be taken,” he added.



He revealed that the city police have been instructed to scan all social media accounts used to spread misinformation and provoke unrest. “We are closely monitoring these platforms. Anyone found guilty of fanning violence through online channels will face strict action,” he warned.

The Minister urged citizens to cooperate with the authorities in identifying the culprits behind the arson. “People should come forward and share any information they have with the city police and district administration. Their support is crucial in tracing those responsible for the violence,” he appealed.

He emphasized that the police are in action mode and have brought the situation under control. Defending city police led by Ravinder Singal, the Minister said, “Since yesterday, the police have been working tirelessly. The force has intensified its efforts and taken charge of the situation.”

“The government is monitoring the situation minute by minute. The police will investigate and bring the culprits to justice,” he assured.

Bawankule urged citizens to refrain from supporting anti-social elements and emphasized the need for communal harmony. “Nagpur has always stood for unity, and we must not let divisive forces succeed. Regardless of religion, we must remain united and ensure that no one supports those who tried to malign the city’s image,” he concluded.

