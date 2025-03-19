No role of outsiders in Nagpur violence: Top Cop

Advertisement



Nagpur: Dismissing speculations of external involvement in the recent violence in Mahal and Hansapuri, Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Singal on Tuesday asserted that the riots were instigated by local miscreants. He clarified that no evidence supports the claim that outsiders played a role in the arson and clashes that erupted on Monday night.

Dr. Singal attributed the flare-up to the rapid spread of provocative videos and social media reels, which heightened tensions in the city. “Our investigation confirms that all those involved in the disturbances were local residents. There is no external hand in this violence,” he stated.

The police have launched a crackdown on those responsible, arresting several individuals identified through video footage and eyewitness accounts. Addressing another rumor, Dr. Singal refuted claims that rioters had transported stones from outside. “There is an ongoing flyover construction near the site, and the miscreants used the available debris for stone-pelting,” he explained.

The violence followed a protest at Shivaji Putla Square in Mahal on Monday morning, where demonstrators demanded the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb. A delegation later met officials at Ganeshpeth Police Station and was assured of necessary action. However, Dr. Singal stressed that the subsequent unrest was unrelated to the protest.

“The evening clashes stemmed from a confrontation near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue. Tensions escalated between two groups, and social media further fuelled the situation,” he added.

With security heightened across sensitive areas, police continue to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that those responsible for the violence are brought to justice.

The Police Commissioner on Wednesday said that the violence was pre-planned and the city police is ascertaining whether there were more people involved in aiding the mastermind Fahim Khan. The Police Commissioner’s statement assumes greater significance in the backdrop of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s statement that the violence was “planned and premeditated”.

