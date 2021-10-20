Veteran scribe S N Vinod honoured with Guru Gurudeo Journalism Award

Nagpur: Veteran journalist S N Vinod has been honoured with Guru Gurudeo Journalism Award for his outstanding contribution in the field.

Hailing the scribe for receiving the award, a delegation of members and office-bearers of Chitransh Kayasth Samaj Bahuuddeshiya Sanstha felicitated S N Vinod by offering him shawl, shriphal, bouquet and an issue of Geeta at his residence.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Vinod exhorted the Kayasth members to forget old differences and issues and unite for fulfilling their responsibilities towards the society.

Present on the occasion include Sanstha President Shailendra Shrivastav, Dinesh Shrivastav, Sanjay Sinha, Manoj Shrivastav and Bhavesh Shrivastav.