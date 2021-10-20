Fly High Institute organizes fresher’s party it’s Second Batch

Nagpur: Amid entertaining performances comprising dancing, singing and others, by faculties and students, that added star to the event; freshers party organised by Fly High Institute for its new batch concluded on high note.

Students had a great time of fun and enjoyment in the party. Many games and activities were conducted by the seniors. Isha Nagdeve and Harsh Kumar from the first year were also crowned Miss Fresher and Mr Fresher respectively.

Aakansha Raut, Managing Director, Fly High Institute appreciated the efforts of the staff. The event was concluded under the guidance of Tausif Aga and Karishma.

Faculty members comprising, Ashok Bhattacharya, Shrutika Lokhande, Nancy Pawar, Diksha Dhoke, Dilsha Nair, Rupesh Kelwadkar and Danish Sheikh took efforts to make this event successful.

Interacting with the students, Aakansha Raut welcomed the new batch and urged them work hard to achieve their dreams and ultimately ‘Fly High’.

About Fly High:

The objective of the Fly High Institute is to establish flexible, balanced and standardized training and various degree, diploma and Certificate courses for its students.

The curriculum has been developed after years of diligent study to provide each student with the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve great success in the sectors of Aviation, hospitality and Travel & Tourism Management.