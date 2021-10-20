Winter Session to be held in Nagpur from Dec 7 with Covid-19 riders

It will be the first Assembly Session in the Second Capital post-Covid-19 pandemic

Nagpur: In a development hinting the Winter Session of Maharashtra Legislature will be held in Nagpur from December 7, a high-level review meeting was held at Vidhan Bhavan here on Monday to assess Covid-19 situation and the level of preparations for the Session.

The Principal Secretary of Maharashtra Legislature Rajendra Bhagwat convened the review meeting attended among others by Divisional Commissioner Prajakta Lavangare-Verma, District Collector Vimala R, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B, Additional Commissioner of Police Naveenchandra Reddy, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Yogesh Kumbhejkar, Director, Information and Public Relations Hemraj Bagul, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department Janardan Bhanuse, Deputy Director of Health Services Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, and heads of various other departments. The officials briefed Bhagwat on preparations of respective departments.

The report will be presented in the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the State Legislature, scheduled next week in Mumbai.

The Winter Session is proposed to be held in the city from December 7. Last year, the Winter Session was not held in Nagpur, citing Covid-19 pandemic situation. It was held in Mumbai for a limited duration. This year, preparations are in progress for the Winter Session at Nagpur.

The Principal Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat, while addressing the meeting, said that during the Winter Session, it will be mandatory for legislators, staff, and others attending the Session, to have taken both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine. Everyone visiting Vidhan Bhavan during Winter Session will have to carry a certificate of being fully vaccinated (both doses). Even if a visitor/attendee has taken both doses of vaccine, he/she will have to undergo RTPCR test again. Legislators, their personal assistants, all officers and employees, mediapersons, security persons, policemen on duty, vehicle-drivers coming from various parts of the State will have to undergo RTPCR test before the start of the Winter Session, the official said.

The entry will be restricted considering Covid-19 situation. The personal assistants of legislators will not be allowed in the House. Arrangement will be made for them in the premises. Further, social distancing will be maintained in both the Houses of State Legislature, by way of leaving a seat vacant between two occupied seats. There will be no entry to people visiting Vidhan Bhavan during Winter Session to watch proceedings. The new building in Vidhan Bhavan premises has become functional. Adequate security cover will be arranged for this building too.