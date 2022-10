Veteran Congress leader Keshaorao Shende passes away in Nagpur

Nagpur: Veteran Congress leader and noted social worker Keshaorao Shende passed away on Wednesday late night in Nagpur. He was 90.

Shende was Founder of Sevadal Shikshan Sanstha, which runs various educational institutions. He was former Organiser of Congress Seva Dal, and former Trustee of Nagpur Improvement Trust. He also served on various committees of the Government. He was a known figure in the field of education, social work.

Keshaorao Shende is survived by wife Kamal, children Sanjay, Vijay, Meena Gabhane, Sandhya Charde, Dr Kiran Barai, Smita Bawankule, and Dr Mamata Sonsare, and a large family and a host of admirers.

