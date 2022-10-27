Upset Bacchu Kadu fires fresh salvo at Ravi Rana over “Khoka” issue

The former Minister asked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to clear air on ‘50 khoke’ issue

Nagpur: Former Minister of State and Founder of Prahar Sanghatana, Bacchu Kadu, fired a fresh salvo at Ravi Rana, Independent MLA, and dared the latter to bring to light evidence regarding political allegations of horse-trading to topple the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government in State.

Notably, Rana had alleged that Kadu had ‘received Khoka (money)’ to switch over sides from MVA to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena rebels’ group.

Kadu held a press conference at Nagpur on Wednesday in this regard and challenged Rana to produce evidence to back the allegations by November1. Else,Kadu warned to resort to agitation. “Such allegations from the Opposition leaders is another thing. But, since Rana backs BJP, allegations from him have pained seven/eight of us who are with Shinde. We may sit together and decide our future course of action,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kadu asked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to come clear on allegations whether they had given ‘50 khoke’ (bribe money) to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena legislators and independent MLAs to switch sides.

Denying allegations levelled by Badnera MLA Ravi Rana, Kadu, the Prahar Sanghatan President, said the CM and Deputy CM must come out publicly whether they have really bribed the MLAs. Rana and Kadu, both from Amravati, are at loggerheads over the former’s allegations against the latter that he took Rs 50 crore for reaching Guwahati, while leaving his Minister of State’s post. Kadu had also lodged a police complaint against Rana in this regard.

“Rana making allegations of horse-trading is nothing short of hurling accusations at Eknath Shinde, who is currently the Chief Minister. I urge the top leaders in the present-day State Government to clear the air over this,”Kadu added.

“I have been in active politics for the last two decades, but never faced such dirty charges. The opposition has been targeting us on this issue, but when those from the ruling dispensation levelled them, it became difficult. People started raising queries on the issue wherever we visit,” a visibly upset Kadu said.

Meanwhile, Deepak Kesarkar, Minister for Education, and Shinde’s close confidant made a statement in this regard in Mumbai. As per the reports, Kesarkar said that Kadu is a senior leader who was expected to be a minister soon. “A person who is going to be a minister, must have some patience,” Kesarkar reportedly said.

