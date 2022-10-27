Nagpur, brace up for an extremely cold winter!

Nagpur: The district is all set to face a comparatively chilly weather, as the mercury dropped after the withdrawal of southwest monsoon. As per Regional Meteorological Department official, there will not be a significant change in the temperature over the course of the next two weeks. “The northern wind has been predominating recently, and as a result, Vidarbha region has been experiencing cold winds,” the official said.

The temperature in the region dipped down to 20 degrees. The weather experts are predicting a chilly winter this time due to the extended southwest monsoon. The city witnessed excess rainfall in the last four months. 138.8 mm rainfall was recorded in Nagpur between October 1 and 22, which was the highest rainfall in the month of October in the last nine years.

Advertisement

Scientist at RMD, Dr Praveen Kumar said that a drop in temperature over Nagpur and Vidarbha is typically brought on by the presence of a western disturbance (in northern state) and the simultaneous presence of a strong north westerly/northerly wind.

“A considerable drop in temperature is typically seen during the month of December, which would lead to actual winter in Nagpur at that time, the city of Nagpur may experience winter in its truest form during the month of December. Having said that, we are keeping a close eye on the model guidance,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement