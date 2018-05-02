Versatile ,Hits of Bollywood Was Treat to All Music Lovers- Dr. S S Uttarwar.

Tushar Rangari and Dheeraj Thaokar , Directors of Versatile singing Gp Nagpur has organized a Musical show Hits of Bollywood at their Studio at Cotton Market Square , Nagpur.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar, Director Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Gp and who is known as Voice of Mukesh in Nagpur, was present to witness it.. Show takes place on 26th Feb 2021 at 5.30 PM Other singers present was, Pravin Bhivgade, Pramod Andhare, Seema singh, Vijay Gaidhane, Anthony Naidu, Victor cruz, Ashok Burde, Piyush Shinde, R Dhananjay, Akshda Gaidhane, Vinod Durugkar , Anuradha Patil, Shail Sakhare, Pradeep Gaur, Sayooni Mishra,these singers were present and all of them has presented a soothing songs during Musical concert. Tushar Rangari is a versatile singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection.

Show was attended online by majority of viewers.Concept and organizer was of Tushar Rangari and Dheeraj Thaokar.Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers and cheered them. It was unique program by Versatile singing Gp for journey of sweet Songs.

Songs like Hirva Nisarg, Bhul Gaya sabkuch, Chala Jata Hun.., Chahiye thoda Pyar…, Sansar ki har rai, Tumhe yad hoga …, Hamsafar mere ham safar…, Chupana bhi nahi aata…, Jo hal Dil Ka…., Ghungru ki tarah.., Rat Baki Bat Baki…, Meri Mohobbat Jawa Rahegii, Ajnabi tum jane pahchane…, Bangle ke piche…, Dhire dhire aap mere.., Wo tere pyar ka gam…, Kah do kit um…, Tumse milne ki tamanna…, Aajare…., Tute hue khobone…., Aao na Gale laga lo…., And many more songs were presented by singers.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gives live comments of appreciation to singers during show and cheered them. He is having immense interest and liking to the field of music. He is a renowned Academician , Principal, Social worker and singer of our city. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur. During program , Mr and Mrs Tushar Rangari welcome Dr. S S Uttarwar and thank him for contribution to the musical world of Nagpur . Dr. Uttarwar highlight to achievements of Versatile singing Gp and extend his best wishes to them. He also praise Tushar Rangari and Pradeep Thaokar for establishing this wonderful studio.

Organisers welcome all viewers for joining the program. Renowned people of Nagpurs musical world witness the program and extend their best wishes to Versatile singing Gp .

Pramod Andhare express their views and extend their best wishes for show. Viewers gave thanks to Tushar Rangari for lovely organization and extend his good wishes for future of the them. Vijay Puranik , Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, Mr Yoganand Bopche, Mr. Rakesh Bopche , Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, Mrs. Manisha Puranik, , Sanjivani Chaudhary, Ashish Taywde, Shri. Balpande , Manish Mukkawar , Harshali Kherche, Sanjay Gawai, and many more music lovers has joined program.

Program comes to end at 8.15 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.