    Published On : Sat, Feb 27th, 2021

    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 984 fresh cases, 10 deaths

    Nagpur: The Nagpur District on Saturday detected 984 fresh cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), besides, 10 people succumbed to the virus borne disease in the day.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has reached to 1,48,889 while the number of deaths rose 4,330.

    As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 247 were from rural areas and 734 cases from Nagpur city alone. Meanwhile, from the total deaths, 6 cases were reported from Nagpur city, 1 from rural area and 3 were registered from outside of the city.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stands at 7,934 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

    With 485 recoveries in the day, the cumulative number of recovered cases rose to 1,36,625 (including home isolation recoveries). The recovery rate has slightly dropped to 91.76%

