The Social Distancing in the Mumbai Metro has erupted

Following the increasing prevalence of corona in Mumbai, it is mandatory to maintain social distance and wear masks as per the guidelines issued by the Government of Maharashtra. But there is a no social distance in the Mumbai Metro and this is being ignored by the Mumbai Metro management.

RTI activist Anil Galgali has written letters to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Commissioner of Police Paramvir Singh and Mumbai Metro. Social distance is not maintained. Galgali has released a video informing the truth. Today millions of commuters are traveling and the passengers in the metro train are rattling each other, thus violating the social distance.

Anil Galgali alleges that it is the responsibility of the Mumbai Metro management to maintain social distance. Metro management should take action at its level on the concerned passengers in case of violation by the passengers. Anil Galgali has demanded that action should be taken on Mumbai Metro who fail to maintain social distance.