Vendors create ruckus, heckle NMC Junior Engineer at illegal weekly market in Ajni

Nagpur: A group of rowdy rodaside vendors created ruckus, heckled a Junior Engineer of NMC and his staff and created obstruction in official duty at an illegal weekly market in Ajni police area on Monday evening.

The complainant NMC Junior Engineer Pralhad Maruti Patil (41) and his staff on Monday, around 6.30 pm, went to the spot where illegal weekly market was being run on Kashinagar-Rameshwari Road. Patil and his staff was performing duty and asking the vendors not to sit in the illegal market which was posing all kinds of problems for traffic and nearby residents. Enraged by the action of NMC squad, a group of unruly roadside vendors started creating ruckus, heckled the Junior Engineer and his staff and resorted to sloganeering. The accused stopped the NMC vehicle in which materials of the vendors being transported.

The accused vendors have been identified as Umesh Tagde, Ritesh alias Golu Sonkusre, Pushpa Pathriya, Abhijit Aher, Shobha Pramanik, Shantabai Marbate, Mona Mayur Motghare, Archana Dilip, Rekha Sonkusre, Jivan Chudaman Nikhare, Asaram Babu, Anna Gopal Thakre, Bhimrao Ghanshyam Kaithwar, Rahul Dilip Chavre, Suresh Gulkunde, Atul Gajanan Malkhede, Bunty Sadashiv Lambat, Atul Rewatkar, Pravin Sadashiv Shrikhande and Saroj Hiranath Manwatkar.

Acting on complaint of Patil, Ajni PSI Nanoti booked all the accused under Sections 441, 143, 186 of the IPC. Further probe is underway.