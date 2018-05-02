Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Mar 3rd, 2020
    Filmi Baatein

    Sangeeta is the Bestie everyone deserves, She is back with another Birthday surprise for buddy Gaurav Sharma

    Actress Sangeeta Kapure is implementing her show’s title “Ye Rishte hai Pyaar ke” into her real-life as well. It is evident that she has always been there for her friends and family; for her, every relationship is out of love. It is known for a fact that Sangeeta is Sheer bestie goals and a friend that everyone deserves.

    Gaurav Sharma was overwhelmed by this beautiful gesture of Sangeeta Kapure. The love showered by their common friends from the industry includes Television actress Donal Bisht, Aparna Dixit, Rahul Sharma, Singer Raja Hassan and many more. Sangeeta wanted to surprise him and was planning this party for the past one week despite her busy schedule and finally managed it extremely well. A party not so pompous but filled with the loved ones and a lot of adoration amongst them.

    Sangeeta Kapure is well known for her role as “Nidhi Rajvansh” aka “Nidhi Mami” from `Ye Rishte hai Pyaar ke’; she has a daily affair with her fans through television screens. Her character in the serial is much applauded by the audience and her popularity amongst the folks is at peak. Being a ray of sunshine, she often lights u

