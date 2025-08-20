Vendor attempts immolation during anti-encroachment drive at Nagpur Rly Station

Nagpur: High drama prevailed on Station Road in Nagpur on Tuesday when a street vendor threatened to immolate himself, upset at being evicted in the anti-encroachment drive.

The anti-encroachment squad of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) undertook a drive to decongest the Station Road from Jaistambh to Manas Square. Near one of the gates of Nagpur Railway Station on western side, the squad seized material, including push carts of the hawkers. One of the vendors who was running a tea stall however resisted the attempt to evict him from the roadside by the anti-encroachment squad.

In a flash, the vendor tried to open the nozzle of the gas cylinder to set himself afire. However, quick action on the part of cops deployed for bandobast staved off the attempt. But, in the process, the cops had to wrestle with the burly vendor who was engaged in theatrics. To worsen the matter, the vendor’s mother too tried to impede police who kept their hold on the youth intact. The constable Pankaj Ramteke had a hard time controlling the desperation of the vendor who created a scene even as by-standers watched the unfolding drama. The episode continued for nearly 15 to 20 minutes and finally, cops had the upper hand and they calmed down the emotional vendor. The drive, however, then had to be suspended to avoid further problems.

The operation, supervised by Assistant Commissioner (Encroachment) Harish Raut and Enforcement Superintendent Sanjay Kamble, targeted roadside stalls and illegal shops on busy stretches including Jaripatka Market, Ginger Mall, Sitabuldi Main Road, Wardha Road, Dhantoli, Lokmat Square, and Kasturchand Park. Nearly two truckloads of material were seized, officials said.

In addition, teams also cleared footpaths and road margins in Mangalwari, Gaddigodam, Cantonment, Gondwana Square, Hingna T-Point, VNIT, Bajaj Nagar, Shankar Nagar, and adjoining areas. Authorities stated that the drive would continue to free public spaces from encroachment and ensure smoother traffic and pedestrian movement.