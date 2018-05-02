Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Sep 2nd, 2020

    Vehicle lifter held by Koradi police

    Nagpur: Koradi police have arrested a vehicle lifter and seized a stolen autorickshaw and two motorcycles from his possession.

    A resident of Dhantoli, behind Jawahar Night School, Manoj Dilip Shaneshwar (43) had lodged a complaint with Koradi police saying his auto (MH-49/AR 4809) was stolen by some unidentified vehicle lifter from Ramai Nagar, Mahadula.

    During the probe and acting on tip-off, cops detained the accused Pirya alias Firoz Lalu Badlekar (30), resident of Jaibhim Nagar, Mahadula and subjected him to intense questioning. The accused spilled the beans and confessed stealing the auto and two more motorcycles — Hero Splenours (MH-40/ BM 3757 and MH-40/ BT 9764). The collective value of the seized stolen vehicles is Rs 1.71 lakh.

    The arrest was made under the guidance of DCP (Zone 5) Neelotpal, ACP Karyakarte and Senior PI Wajir Sheikh.

    Trending In Nagpur
    नदीकाठच्या गावांच्या पुनर्वसनाबाबत लवकरच बैठक घेवून निर्णय करणार
    नदीकाठच्या गावांच्या पुनर्वसनाबाबत लवकरच बैठक घेवून निर्णय करणार
    मनपा ठेकेदारांनी घेतली आयुक्तांची भेट
    मनपा ठेकेदारांनी घेतली आयुक्तांची भेट
    मास्क परिधान न केलेल्या प्रवाशांना बसमध्ये प्रवेश नाही
    मास्क परिधान न केलेल्या प्रवाशांना बसमध्ये प्रवेश नाही
    पूर्व विदर्भातील पूरग्रस्तांना दहा हजार रुपयांची तातडीने मदत देणार – विजय वडेट्टीवार
    पूर्व विदर्भातील पूरग्रस्तांना दहा हजार रुपयांची तातडीने मदत देणार – विजय वडेट्टीवार
    देवेंद्र फडणवीस का आरोप, कहा- अधिकारियों के तबादले में व्यस्त लग रही है महाराष्ट्र सरकार
    देवेंद्र फडणवीस का आरोप, कहा- अधिकारियों के तबादले में व्यस्त लग रही है महाराष्ट्र सरकार
    Covid-19: Over 1,700 test positive in single day in Nagpur, recovery rate at 66.22%
    Covid-19: Over 1,700 test positive in single day in Nagpur, recovery rate at 66.22%
    Nagpur witnesses 500% rise in Covid-19 cases in August
    Nagpur witnesses 500% rise in Covid-19 cases in August
    Vehicle lifter held by Koradi police
    Vehicle lifter held by Koradi police
    राष्ट्रीय क्रीडा दिवस संपन्न
    राष्ट्रीय क्रीडा दिवस संपन्न
    राज्यभरात विजेच्या मागणीत सुमारे २००० मेगावाटने वाढ-ऊर्जामंत्री डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    राज्यभरात विजेच्या मागणीत सुमारे २००० मेगावाटने वाढ-ऊर्जामंत्री डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145