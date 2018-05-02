Vehicle lifter held by Koradi police

Nagpur: Koradi police have arrested a vehicle lifter and seized a stolen autorickshaw and two motorcycles from his possession.

A resident of Dhantoli, behind Jawahar Night School, Manoj Dilip Shaneshwar (43) had lodged a complaint with Koradi police saying his auto (MH-49/AR 4809) was stolen by some unidentified vehicle lifter from Ramai Nagar, Mahadula.

During the probe and acting on tip-off, cops detained the accused Pirya alias Firoz Lalu Badlekar (30), resident of Jaibhim Nagar, Mahadula and subjected him to intense questioning. The accused spilled the beans and confessed stealing the auto and two more motorcycles — Hero Splenours (MH-40/ BM 3757 and MH-40/ BT 9764). The collective value of the seized stolen vehicles is Rs 1.71 lakh.

The arrest was made under the guidance of DCP (Zone 5) Neelotpal, ACP Karyakarte and Senior PI Wajir Sheikh.