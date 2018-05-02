Nagpur witnesses 500% rise in Covid-19 cases in August

The month saw a surge of total 22406 positive cases being reported in city

Nagpur: The Second Capital of Maharashtra witnessed a staggering 500 percent spike in Covid-19 cases in the month of August. The month saw a surge of total of 22406 positive cases being reported in city. For the record sake, the number of Covid-19 positive cases on August 1 stood at 4835 by by the end of the month i.e. on August 31, the number of cases rose sharply to 27,241.

The biggest single day spike in Coronavirus cases was on Tuesday, September 1 with city registering 1447 cases. Nagpur district has become a new hotspot in the state for coronavirus cases. On Monday too, it registered 1,227 new cases. Of the new cases on Monday, 1,015 are from Nagpur city while 211 tested positive in rural Nagpur. The death toll moved to cumulative 1091. From the total deaths 831 deaths from the city and 158 from rural and rest 102 from out of Nagpur.

The recovery rate in Nagpur district has improved to 66.44%, with the recovered numbers crossed 20K and stands at 20,597 (home isolation recovery 9820). The total active cases are 9314 with 5587 asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.