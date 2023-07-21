Vehicle knocks leopardess dead on national highway near Bhandara

Nagpur: An adult leopardess, aged around 4-5 years, was knocked dead by an unidentified vehicle on National Highway No 53 around 3.30 am on Thursday night. The incident took place near Koka Beat and Kawlevada Compartment No 170 of Gadegaon near Bhandara.

On getting information, Range Forest Officer Sanjay Mendhe, joined by forester R B Dharne (Koka), beat guard V K Neware, Ajay Upadhaya and others, reached the spot and as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), brought the carcass to Gadegaon Forest Depot.

The post-mortem was performed by veterinarian Dr Gunwant Bhadke and later the carcass was buried after completing all the formalities. DCF Rahul Gavai, ACF Sachin Nilakh (EGS and Wildlife), Dr S F Nipane, Dr Vitthal Hatwar, Dr L P Deshmukh, Honorary Wildlife Warden Shahid Pervez Khan and Honorary Wildlife Warden Nadeem Khan were present.

Leopard rescued from MGIHU dies

The leopard that was rescued from the campus of Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University (MGIHU), Wardha, on Wednesday, breathed its last around 1.30 am in the night. The animal is said to have been suffering from jaundice and was running a high fever when it was rescued, said Ashish Goswami of Karuna Ashram run by People for Animals, where the leopard had been kept.

The leopard had entered the University campus around 12.30 pm and was tranquilised and captured after a two-hour long effort. It was then taken to Karuna Ashram. Ashish Gosavi said that the animal’s viscera samples were sent to Nagpur for lab testing. But unfortunately, it died at 1.30 am on Thursday.

The post-mortem and cremation was done on Thursday under the supervision of the Forest Department. However, it is pertinent to note, that the test takes at least 72 hours and therefore the lab is yet to ascertain if the cause of death was jaundice or some other issue.

