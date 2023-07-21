Datke raises issue of staff shortage at Mayo Hospital in Council

Nagpur: The BJP MLC Praveen Datke raised the issue of manpower shortage at Mayo Hospital in the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Thursday. Mayo Hospital is currently filling 165 vacancies at the government level, but the recruitment process is slow and facing several challenges, Datke claimed.

“Mayo Hospital got surgical complex building, which is functioning now, but 157 posts sanctioned for this complex are still vacant,” Datke said, adding that the High Court back in 2017 had ordered to fill up these posts. “As these vacancies have not been filled, it has led to a shortage of staff at the hospital,” he said.

Advertisement

Datke also brought to the attention the discrepancy between the mandated number of nurses required in each ward and ICU and the actual staffing situation. “While the rule states that there should be two nurses in each ward and three in the ICU, the ground reality is that only one employee is working in each ward and ICU of Mayo Hospital,” he said.

Mayo Hospital, which has a sanctioned capacity of 594 beds, is currently operating with over 800 beds in service. This overcrowding is putting immense pressure on the hospital’s resources and affecting the quality of healthcare provided to patients.

Nurses’ posts in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) are being filled through Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).The process of recruitment is in the final stage as names have been shortlisted, said State Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushreef in the Legislative Council on Thursday. He was replying to the questions raised by MLCs Praveen Datke and Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

“In IGGMCH, 165 posts will be filled. The High Court on January 13, 2017, had asked the Government to fill 157 posts required in the new surgical complex. But, the Government ignored the directive. As per rule, two nurses are required in every ward, while 3 nurses are needed to render services in ICU. Shockingly, no nurse is posted in the ICU and also in the wards,” he said.

Mushreef elaborated that the process of filling of Class-IV posts through direct recruitment was being implemented by a district-level committee. Considering the lengthy process, the Government made an agreement on May 18, 2023, for filling all 165 posts of Class-IV through outsourcing. The agreement was extended by six months. Now, the posts are being filled through competitive examinations.

Datke had also raised the issue of excess beds. In IGGMCH, 800 beds are in service while only 594 beds are sanctioned. This has increased the workload on the hospital employees as well as other resources, as the budget sanctioned for surgical material, medicines, food for patients is only for 594 beds, Datke explained.

“Considering 200 sanctioned MBBS seats in IGGMCH, it needs more beds, medicos, and paramedical staff. The facilities are less than 40% by the National Medical Council (NMC) standards. Will the Government increase the number of beds to match the requirement? Also, will the Government provide funds in the ratio of the increased number of patients?” questioned Datke.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement