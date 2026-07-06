Vegetable dalal arrested with pistol, two live cartridges in Nagpur

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Nagpur: In a major crackdown on illegal firearms, the Tehsil Police arrested a 35-year-old vegetable dalal and recovered a country-made pistol, a magazine and two live cartridges from his possession during a special operation in Nagpur.

The accused has been identified as Imran alias Tipu Sheikh (35), who allegedly works as a vegetable commission agent at the Kalamna Market. Police are now investigating where he procured the weapon and whether it was intended to be used in any criminal activity.

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According to police, the action was taken as part of an ongoing drive against illegal arms and organised crime in the city. Acting on a tip-off that a man carrying an illegal firearm was roaming in the Guard Line area, a team from Tehsil Police Station immediately rushed to the spot and laid a trap.

The suspect was intercepted and searched, during which police recovered a country-made pistol along with its magazine and two live cartridges. The seized weapon and ammunition are collectively valued at around Rs 52,000.

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Following the recovery, the accused was taken into custody and booked under relevant provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Police officials said efforts are underway to trace the origin of the weapon, identify the supplier and ascertain whether the accused has links to any criminal network. Investigators are also probing whether the firearm was acquired for personal protection or for use in a planned offence.

Further investigation is in progress.

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