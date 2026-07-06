Nagpur Congress chief Praful Guddhe Patil writes to 25 BJP OBC leaders, accuses Centre of backtracking on caste census promise; also targets government over rising crime

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Nagpur: Alleging that the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) are being sidelined in the forthcoming census exercise, Nagpur City Congress President Praful Guddhe Patil on Monday accused the Centre and the Maharashtra Government of failing to honour their commitment to conduct a comprehensive caste-based census.

Addressing a press conference at the Nagpur Press Club, Guddhe Patil claimed that although Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured Parliament of a caste-based census, the ongoing house-listing exercise includes provisions for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) but allegedly leaves out the OBC category.

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He alleged that this has raised serious doubts over whether OBC communities will be enumerated separately during the upcoming census and accused the BJP of projecting the caste census as a “masterstroke” while failing to safeguard the interests of OBCs.

The Congress leader said letters have been sent to Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and 25 BJP leaders belonging to the OBC community, urging them to publicly clarify their stand on the issue.

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He challenged the BJP’s OBC leadership to state whether they would press the Central Government to ensure the inclusion of OBCs in the census or remain silent on the matter.

Guddhe Patil also criticised the state government over the recent rise in crime, alleging that deteriorating law and order cannot be blamed on the newly appointed Police Commissioner alone.

He held the Chief Minister and the State Home Minister responsible for maintaining law and order, claiming that the increasing number of violent incidents reflects the government’s failure to maintain social balance and ensure public safety.

The Congress leader said the government must take immediate and effective measures to curb crime and address the concerns of citizens instead of shifting responsibility to police officials.

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