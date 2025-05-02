VEDC and Symbiosis Nagpur Sign MoU to Drive Regional Innovation and Industry-Academia Ties

Advertisement



Nagpur — In a significant step toward fostering regional development through educational and industrial synergy, the Vidarbha Economic Development Council (VED) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Nagpur (SIT-N). This strategic partnership aims to enhance innovation, skill development, and employability across the Vidarbha region.

Since its establishment in 1995, VED has served as a catalyst for economic advancement in Vidarbha, championing initiatives across sectors such as tourism, logistics, mining, handicrafts, and information technology. Under the dynamic leadership of President Ms. Rina Sinha, the organization has consistently worked to bridge gaps between government bodies, industries, and local communities.

Gold Rate 2 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 93,700/- Gold 22 KT 87,100/- Silver/Kg 95,400/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The agreement reflects a shared vision to create a dynamic ecosystem that promotes technological advancement and supports the sustainable growth of Vidarbha’s industries.

This collaboration aligns with VED’s mission to empower local industries through innovation and knowledge sharing,” said Ms. Rina Sinha, President of VED. “By connecting industry problems with academic expertise, we aim to foster a culture of problem-solving, research, and regional economic development.”

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by key VED members, including Ms. Rina Sinha (President), Mr. Ashish Sharma (Secretary General), Mr. Pankaj Mahajan (Vice President), Mr. Amit Yenurkar (Joint Secretary), Mr. Aliasger Wagh (Joint Secretary), and Mrs. Premlata Saboo (Executive Committee Member).

Welcoming the VED delegation, Prof. (Dr.) Nitin Rakesh, Director of SIT Nagpur, underscored the importance of the collaboration. “We are thrilled to partner with VED in driving experiential learning and innovation. This MoU will open new doors for research, skill-building, and holistic development of our students, contributing to the broader socio-economic growth of the region.”

The event was successfully coordinated by a committed team from SIT-Nagpur.

Both VED and SIT-Nagpur reaffirmed their commitment to fostering academic excellence and real-world impact, aiming to catalyze a future-ready, economically vibrant Vidarbha.

Advertisement