Temporary Water Supply Disruption Due to Boriyapura Feeder Damage…

Advertisement



Nagpur: The 600 mm diameter Boriyapura Feeder has been damaged during the ongoing construction of a flyover near the Noga Factory. As a result, the evening and morning water supply in several areas will be affected until repairs are completed.

Affected Areas:

GH-Boriyapura Command Area: Mominpura, Mominpura Saifi Nagar, Bakra Mandi, Aman Ullah Masjid, Bhankheda Buddha Vihar, Anand Nagar, Dr. Ambedkar Putla, Mominpura Choti Masjid, Kamil Ansari House, Dr. Ambedkar Putla Road, Mominpura Kabristan Road, Timki (in front of Police Chowki), Bhankheda Gupta Ata Chaki, Timki Khatikpura, Lurbasi Mandir, Barse Nagar, Pachpaoli, Shobha Khet, Timki Chimabai Peth, Rambhaji Road, Timki, Goilbar Chowk, Kuratkar Mohalla, MLA Vikas Kumbhare House, Sapate Mohalla, Jagnath Budhwari, Dandare Mohalla, Pili Marbat Chowk, Maskasath, Chand Mohalla, Bhola Shah Dargah, Itwari, Nehru Putla Front Side, Mirchi Bazar, Itwari Railway, Bazar Chowk, and Bhumtipura.

Gold Rate 2 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 93,700/- Gold 22 KT 87,100/- Silver/Kg 95,400/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

We request residents of the affected areas to use water judiciously during this period. The repair work is being carried out on priority, and normal supply will be restored at the earliest.

For more information about water supply consumers can contact NMC-OCW Helpline No 1800 266 9899 or mail at contact@ocwindia.com.

Advertisement