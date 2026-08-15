Vande Mataram echoes at Red Fort as PM hoists national flag

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In a first for Independence Day celebrations, Vande Mataram was rendered at the Red Fort complex during the 79th anniversary of the historic occasion on August 15, followed by the recitation of the national anthem at the grand event.

The mega function commemorates 150 years of the enduring legacy of the national song, Vande Mataram, as floral decoration on the ramparts depicted the national flag at the centre flanked by Vande Mataram in Hindi.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort amid patriotic fervour and multi-layer security.

An Army band played the tune of Vande Mataram as the guests present on the occasion sung the national song.

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This was followed by the prime minister hoisting the national flag, and then the national anthem was recited.

After the flag hoisting, the tricolour received a ‘Rashtriya Salute’.

After that, flower petals were be showered at the venue by two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force — one trooping the national flag and the other carrying a flag depicting Vande Mataram.

Historical Significance Of Vande Mataram

Written in 1875 by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Vande Mataram had turned into a rallying cry during the freedom movement.

It was adopted as India’s national song by the Constituent Assembly in 1950. The government last November launched a year-long celebration to mark 150 years of Vande Mataram.

Journey From Composition To National Song

Vande Mataram was initially composed independently and later included in Chatterjee’s novel Anandamath.

It was first sung by Rabindranath Tagore at the 1896 Congress Session in Calcutta (now Kolkata).

The chant Vande Mataram as a political slogan was first used on August 7, 1905, according to a note 150 Years of Vande Mataram: A Melody That Became a Movement, shared by the government on November 6 last year.

Vande Mataram was first published in the literary journal Bangadarshan on November 7, 1875.

Later, Chatterjee incorporated the hymn in his novel Anandamath, which was published in 1882. It was set to music by Tagore, it said.

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