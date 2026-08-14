An Independence Day Gift for Khetapur’s Schoolgirls: A Student’s Voice Brings Bus Service to the Village

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Nagpur: As India prepares to celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, schoolgirls in Khetapur have received a meaningful gift – a new ST bus service connecting the village with Nagpur.

The service was made possible after Class 9 student Teena Vaikunth highlighted the daily difficulties faced by girls travelling nearly seven kilometres to attend school. Her appeal on social media caught the attention of Nagpur District Collector Kumar Ashirwad, who took immediate note of the issue.

Khetapur, located in Kuhi taluka, does not have a secondary school. Students have to travel to Dongargaon for their education, but the lack of regular public transport had made the journey a daily struggle, particularly for girls.

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Instead of limiting the response to official correspondence, Collector Kumar Ashirwad visited Khetapur and personally met Teena and other students to understand their problems.

Following the interaction, the Collector contacted officials of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and facilitated the introduction of the Khetapur-Nagpur bus service.

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In a special gesture, Teena and her fellow students inaugurated the new bus service, turning their long-standing demand into reality just ahead of Independence Day.

The Collector’s visit also brought several other village issues to the administration’s attention. The poor condition of the Khetapur-Dongargaon road was discussed, following which the Public Works Department was directed to begin repair work from September. Directions were also issued to explore its inclusion under the Amrit Kaal scheme.

Efforts will also be made to extend Nagpur Municipal Corporation bus services to Khetapur, the Collector said.

Other concerns raised during the visit included the regularisation of encroachments on forest land occupied by members of the Gopal community in accordance with court directions, as well as measures to protect domestic livestock from tiger attacks. The Forest Department will undertake necessary preventive measures.

For the girls of Khetapur, the new bus is more than just a transport service. Just before the 80th Independence Day, it has arrived as a gift of mobility, opportunity and a little more freedom to pursue education.

And behind that change was one student’s simple decision to speak up.

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