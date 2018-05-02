Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Valuables worth Rs 2 lakh stolen from 2 houses in Sakkardara, Koradi

Representational Pic

Nagpur: In two cases of housebreaking reported under Sakkardara and Koradi police areas, unidentified miscreants targeted two locked houses and decamped with gold ornaments, cash to the tune of Rs 2.01 lakh.

In the first incident, 40-year old Asha Vijay Marbate, a resident of Raghuji Nagar on Sunday had gone to attend a family function in Dighori between 11 am and 5 pm on Sunday. In the meantime some unidentified burglars sneaked inside her house by breaking open the latch of the main door and decamped with cash Rs 1 lakh and gold ornaments worth Rs 13,248. The burglary came to fore when Asha returned home.

Based on the complaint lodged by Asha, Sakkardara PSI registered an offence under Sections 454, 457, 380 of the IPC and started the probe.

In similar incident, a trip to Banaras proved to be a costly affair for Koradji-based Yadav family, as some anti-social elements barged inside their home and fled with cash and gold ornaments collectively worth Rs 1.88 lakh.

According to police, accompanied by his family the complainant Dharmendra Singh Ramlal Singh Yadav (40), a resident of New Panjra, near Bhange Public School had gone to Banaras for attending marriage between May 25 and June 2 this year. Taking advantage, some unidentified miscreants broke open lock of main door and fled with gold ornaments and cash to the tune of Rs 1.88 lakh.

The burglary came to fore on Sunday afternoon, following which Yadav rushed to Koradi police station and filed a complaint.

Based on the complaint lodged by Yadav, Koradi police constable Ganpat booked unidentified miscreants under Sections 454, 457, 380 of the IPC and started the investigation.

