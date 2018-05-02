Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Parents allowed to rectify RTE forms with correct Google mapping till June 4

Nagpur: The State Government’s Directorate of Primary Education on Monday allowed parents who were allotted seats through lottery under Right to Education (RTE) to rectify their forms with correct Google mapping. The last date for submitting applications is June 4. Parents whose residences fall under the 3 km radius have been given opportunity to rectify the application forms with correct Google mapping. However, they will not be allowed to change name of wards, date of birth, and address.

The RTE Action Committee, headed by Mohammed Shahid Sharif, had received several complaints from parents who faced problems of Google mapping. Several parents had issues with distances and the measurement of the place where the parent stays and school is based. These issues can be resolved now. “We wanted the mistakes to be rectified, so mapping and allocation can be done properly. We have received several grievances regarding mapping issues, some of which were from the schools’ side,” said Mohammed Shahid Sharif.

