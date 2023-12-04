Valedictory Ceremony of MIMUN 3.0 was held on 3rd December 2023 in DPS MIHAN

Advertisement

Delhi Public School MIHAN’S MIMUN 3.0, has created a benchmark in the world of MUNs and expanded its horizons by reaching out to young thinkers with a plethora of ideas and eager to provide solutions to contemporary global issues.

The ValedictoryCeremony of MIMUN 3.0 was held on 3rd December 2023 in the beautiful A.V Hall of the school. With a focus on SDGs 2030,the young delegates not only learnt the art of diplomacy and negotiations but also the functioning of the various bodies of the United Nations that work for the implementation of internationally agreed development goals.

Mr AvinashThete, Commissioner GST Nagpur-II graced the occasion as Chief Guest and encouraged the delegates to work with empathy and to take intiative to solve the global problems. He emphasized that participation in MUNs help to develop cognitive as well as soft skills in students. Guest of Honour Ms. TulikaKedia, President and Pro-Vice Chairperson of Delhi Public School MIHAN and Kamptee Road Nagpur and Ms. Savita Jaiswal, Director of DPS MIHAN and Kamptee Road Nagpur joined the event online and congratulated the winners.Earlier,Principal Ms. Nidhi Yadav thanked the dignitaries for their gracious presence and hoped that the conference must have given the young delegates exposure to collaboration and diplomacy through this excellent conference.

Advertisement

The Chairs, Secretariats, and the delegates who participated in this extravagant event ensured that the event was a grand success. Their enthusiasm, confidence, oratory finesse, and research on national and global issues while presenting their views during this two-day event MIMUM 3.0 was indeed highly appreciable.

The Secretary General Mst.AranavGalphateinvited the Chairs to announce the awards for various categories like – Best Delegate, High Recommendation, Special Mention & Verbal Mention from AIPPM, UNHRC, UNDP, UNCSW, DISEC, & Fictitious committees like Spider –Verse and Formula-1.

The highlight of the evening was a scintillating Beat Boxing performance of our young artists, Mst.ShreyasRinge and Mst.AnshulNagdeve who, with their synchronized words and rhythm created an enthralling performance.The agile dance troupe of the school rocked the stage with an energetic and lively performance. The grand event MIHAN MIMUN 3.0 concluded with the spirit to build strong connections and gain greater recognition to create a better world by focusing on the theme ‘Endeavour for transformation,Endeavour of 2030 SDGs’Ms. ApekshaKashyap&Mst. ShubhShrivastavaanchored the event and the Vote of thanks was proposed by the Head Girl Ms. NityaBajhal.