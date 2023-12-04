Jeweller robbed of gold, silver, cash of Rs 28 lakh near Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Ahead of Winter Session of State Legislature in Nagpur, robbers struck as they robbed a bullion trader, decamping with gold, silver and cash totalling Rs 28 lakh. The robbers numbered two and they were riding on a two wheeler.

The incident occurred on Takalghat-Khapri Moreshwar Road under the jurisdiction of MIDC-Butibori Police Station in Nagpur Rural Police area. The jeweller was being followed by the robbers who intercepted him on the deserted patch of road. After accosting the jeweller, the miscreants threw chilli powder in his eyes and fled with the bag containing the silver and gold ornaments.

According to police, the victim, Atul Ramakrishna Sherekar (36), a resident of Khapri Moreshwar, was attacked on Saturday night. It seems the robbers had done a recce and soon after the trader closed his shop, they started chasing him. Sherekar runs a shop Atul Jewellers in Ramshiv Palace. Sherekar was driving home in his car (MH-40-AR-9049) when the robbers struck. The assailants, riding a scooterette, deliberately rammed into Sherekar’s car. This was enough to stop Sherekar in his tracks and caused a distraction.

Even before the bullion trader could realise, the robbers, in a flash, threw chilli powder into his eyes. Taking advantage of the situation, the robbers assaulted Sherekar and pushed him into a roadside pit. They latched on to the bag containing Rs 90,000 in cash and gold and silver jewellery from the back seat of the car. The criminals fled the scene on their scooterette.

Despite being caught off guard, Sherekar quickly recovered and got back to his feet. He attempted to chase the robbers and got into his car. However the brave attempt of Sherekar failed as he lost control on the steering wheel as the chilli powder had done its work. Sherekar could not control the speed and the car overturned. The incident came to light when passers-by rushed to Sherekar’s aid on noticing the upside down car. The jeweller informed them of the robbery and the people tipped off the police control room.

The police team, led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Harssh Poddar and Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Sandeep Pakhale reached the crime scene and conducted spot inspection. The Local Crime Branch (LCB) has stepped in and is assisting MIDC-Butibori police in the investigations.

A case under Sections 394 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered by the police.