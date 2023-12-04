Celebrations erupt in Nagpur over sterling BJP victory in 3 States

Advertisement

Nagpur: Celebrations erupted with enthusiasm, happiness, rejoicing everywhere on the streets, in the squares in Nagpur city as Bharatiya Janata Party won the Assembly polls in three states — Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Coincidentally, Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister was in the city for some programmes. He skipped some other assignments and participated in the victory celebrations.

Fadnavis credited the victories to the transparent honesty of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All senior leaders including Devendra Fadnavis gathered at Badkas Chowk in the evening to watch the victory celebrations at BJP’s Delhi headquarters live on TV screen. The TV screen was put on display at the square. Everybody watched the mesmerising speech of Narendra Modi. After the celebrations, Fadnavis garlanded the statue of Pandit Bachhraj Vyas.

Pravin Datke, MLC; Girish Vyas, ex-MLC; Jitendra Kukde, City BJP President; Dr Milind Mane, ex-MLA; Sanjay Bhende, State Vice President; Sandip Gavai; General Secretary; Dayashankar Tiwari, ex-Mayor; Girish Deshmukh, Archana Dehankar, Guddu Trivedi, Badal Raut, Akshay Thakkar, Seema Dhomne, Shyam Chandekar, Vishnu Changde and others also viewed the celebrations.

Earlier, the celebrations began in the afternoon when it was confirmed that BJP is forming Government in all three states. The distribution of sweets, bursting of firecrackers started at the Dhantoli office of BJP.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, State BJP President; Jitendra Kukde, City President; Krishna Khopde, MLA; Pravin Datke, MLC; Vikas Kumbhare, MLA; Dr Upendra Kothekar, Vidarbha Organising Secretary reached the office. Bawankule himself played the drums and encouraged everyone. Everybody raised slogans giving credit to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Adv Dharmpal Meshram, Ashwini Jichkar, Sanjay Bangale, Dr Kirtida Ajmera, Bhojraj Dumbe, Ajay Pathak, Subodh Acharya, Satish Siraswan, Balya Borkar, office-bearers of Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha Badal Raut, Guddu Pande, Sunil Suryavanshi, Aslam Khan and others too joined the celebrations.

While interacting with media persons, Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister bubbling with happiness said, “Congress may have missed out on who is the real winner. People have a lot of faith in Narendra Modi. With the transparent honesty with which he implemented the agenda of welfare for the poor, he instilled in the people the belief that the Government is truly working for the people. This result also made it clear that the people rejected the agenda of I.N.D.I.A. and Rahul Gandhi.”

“What characterises these results is that BJP’s average vote share has increased by more than 10 per cent. In Chhattisgarh, it increased by 14%, in Madhya Pradesh by 8% and even in Telangana by 7%. Out of total 639 seats in 4 states declared today. BJP won 339 seats which means it won more than 50% seats. If Congress does not come out of this mentality, nothing can be done about it. In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the maximum number of MPs from BJP will be elected in Telangana. The same situation will be experienced in Karnataka,” said Fadnavis with assertion.

Chandrasekhar Bawankule claimed that the sustainable development of the four pillars of women power, youth power, farmers and poor families along with the unwavering faith of the people in the leadership of Prime Minister Modi led to the victories. Bawankule told the media, “The victory is the result of Home Minister Amit Shah’s skilful strategy, BJP President J P Nadda’s organisational skills and the leadership of that state. I heartily congratulate all the workers, office-bearers who contributed to this wonderful victory. As BJP won in all the three states, it will win in Maharashtra too. 45 plus MPs, 225 plus MLAs of Mahayuti will be elected in Maharashtra. 350 plus NDA MPs will be elected in the country.”