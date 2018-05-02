Valediction Ceremony of Orientation Programme “Uttarayan2019”conducted for the newly promoted Asstt. Commissioners of Income Tax

The National Academy of Direct Taxes, Nagpur is the apex training academy in India for the Officers of Income Tax Department. The officers newly promoted as Assistant Commissioners of Income tax have undergone Orientation Training of eight weeks at NADT for effectively discharging their duties in the field offices. The valediction function for the training programme named“Uttarayan 2019” was held on Friday i.e. 12th July, 2019 from 10:00 AM onwards. Padmashri Dr. Abhay Bang, Founder SEARCH, Gadchiroli, was the Chief Guest for the occasion.Smt Asha Agarwal, Pr. Director General (Trg.), NADT and other faculty members of NADT were also present during the ceremony.

During the eight weeks training, that began on 27th may 2019,a total of 169 officers have been provided inputs on all aspects of tax administration. Apart from training them in discharging their core functions of tax collection, tackling tax evasion, and Tax payer services they have also been provided inputs to tackle economic crimes like money laundering, embezzlement, frauds and various other financial scams. During the training, adequate emphasis has also been laid on the physical fitness of the officer trainees. The residential training programme also included a one week ‘Bharat Darshan’ study tour and one week of On the Job Training, which provided the officer trainees with exposure to diverse social and trade sectors of the country.

With this training, the effectiveness of these officers as tax administrators will be greatly enhanced, leading to a much more productive role in nation building.

SmtAasha Agrawal, Pr Director General (Trg.), NADT, Nagpur in her address welcomed the Chief Guest and expressed her belief that the inputs received by the trainees would be translated into action reflecting attributes like professionalism, commitment and accountability as the hallmark of their functioning. She recorded her appreciation on enthusiastic involvement and participation of the officer trainees in various social campaigns undertaken during the training process. She called upon the officers to keep abreast with the latest developments in the field of information technology particularly in terms of efficient functioning and better taxpayer service delivery. She stated that learning is a continuous process and the outgoing officers should keep evolving by acquiring new skills and updating themselves about latest developments.

The Chief Guest,in his valedictory address congratulated the outgoing officers for not only having completed the academic aspects of training but also for imbibing the core ideas of social responsibility by way of contribution towards social causes during their training process.

He highlighted the significance of resources for fulfilling the dreams of this country and stated that, in this context, the role of revenue administrators becomes crucial. He underlined the importance of technology in the rapidly changing scenario. At the same time, however, he emphasised that ultimately what imparts meaning to all these processes is the perspective and commitment with which the public servants work.

He demarcated the term training from the term learning and stated that the latter is the incumbent responsibility of each individual trainee inasmuch as each trainee should strive to translate the inputs of training into learning and then into useful outcomes in public service. He expressed his belief that when the offices return to their work after gaining from this training process, they would be qualitatively grown civil servants as also better human beings.

He stated that we must not concentrate only on gathering means for life but our focus should be on giving meaning to it. He quoted that if one knows the ‘why’ of life then the ‘how’ of life becomes secondary.

The Chief Guest concluded by saying that success of this program shall depend on how different an officer and a human being the trainees turn out to be when they return to assume the new roles and responsibilities.

The Chief Guest distributed training completion certificates to the officers and medals to the meritorious officers.

The ceremony concluded with vote of thanks followed by National Anthem.