School-bound minor girl, two others go missing in city

Nagpur: In the increasing incidents of kind, three minor girls including a school-bound girl, went missing from different areas in city.

In the first incident, a minor girl, residing in Pachpaoli police jurisdiction, left home around 12 noon on Friday for going to school. She was wearing school uniform. However, the girl did not return home after school was over. Her panicky relatives searched her frantically but could not find her. It is being suspected that some unidentified person(s) lured the girl and took her away.

PSI P R Ingle, as per Supreme Court directive that if a minor boy or girl goes missing then the case should be treated that of kidnapping, registered an offence under Section 363 of the IPC and launched a search to trace the girl.

Similarly, a 16-year old girl of MIDC area went to a neighbouring shop for purchasing some stuff around 4 pm on July 8. But she did not return home and went missing since then. Her relatives searched her but in vain. Unidentified person or persons probably abducted the teenage girl.

MIDC Woman PSI Kinnake, as per Supreme Court directive, registered a case under Section 363 of the IPC and searching for her.

In the third incident, a resident of Nandanvan area, the 14-year old girl left home around 10.30 am on Friday without informing her relatives. She has not returned home since then.

API Tayde, as per Supreme Court directive, registered a case under Section 363 of the IPC and searching for her.