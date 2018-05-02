Mother-son duo running illegal liquor den arrested in Siraspeth

Nagpur: A team of Crime Branch rounded up mother-son duo running illegal liquor den on dry day (Ashadhi Ekadashi) in Siraspeth area here on Friday. Cops have seized cash and stock of country and Indian made foreign liquor collectively worth Rs 97,600.

The accused have been identified as Karuna Chhotelal Ruxel (50) and Sikandar Chhotelal Ruxel (30), both resident of Sweeper Colony, Siraspeth.

Cops received secret information that the two accused were running illegal liquor den from their three storey building near Mata Mandir in Siraspeth. The accused were dealing in liquor despite being a dry day on account of Ashadhi Ekadashi on Friday. Acting on the tip-off, a team of Crime Branch raided the place and found that the accused had set up a pandal in front of the house.

The pandal had stools, water barrels, glasses and a stock of country and Indian made foreign liquor stocked in their house. The cops placed the mother-son bootleggers under arrest and seized cash and liquor stock collectively worth Rs 97,660.

The raid was conducted by Senior PI Umesh Besarkar, Woman API) Anupama Jagtap, Woman PSI Smita Sonone, ASI Ajay Jadhav, ASI Damodar Rajukar, HCs Vijay Gaikwad, Sanjay, Yogesh, Shitlaprasad Mishra, NPC Chandrashekhar Ghagre, WPCs Kalpana, Chhaya Raut, Sadhana Chavan, driver HC Anil Dubey and constable driver Yogesh under the directives of DCP (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane.