Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Jul 13th, 2019

Mother-son duo running illegal liquor den arrested in Siraspeth

Nagpur: A team of Crime Branch rounded up mother-son duo running illegal liquor den on dry day (Ashadhi Ekadashi) in Siraspeth area here on Friday. Cops have seized cash and stock of country and Indian made foreign liquor collectively worth Rs 97,600.

The accused have been identified as Karuna Chhotelal Ruxel (50) and Sikandar Chhotelal Ruxel (30), both resident of Sweeper Colony, Siraspeth.

Cops received secret information that the two accused were running illegal liquor den from their three storey building near Mata Mandir in Siraspeth. The accused were dealing in liquor despite being a dry day on account of Ashadhi Ekadashi on Friday. Acting on the tip-off, a team of Crime Branch raided the place and found that the accused had set up a pandal in front of the house.

The pandal had stools, water barrels, glasses and a stock of country and Indian made foreign liquor stocked in their house. The cops placed the mother-son bootleggers under arrest and seized cash and liquor stock collectively worth Rs 97,660.

The raid was conducted by Senior PI Umesh Besarkar, Woman API) Anupama Jagtap, Woman PSI Smita Sonone, ASI Ajay Jadhav, ASI Damodar Rajukar, HCs Vijay Gaikwad, Sanjay, Yogesh, Shitlaprasad Mishra, NPC Chandrashekhar Ghagre, WPCs Kalpana, Chhaya Raut, Sadhana Chavan, driver HC Anil Dubey and constable driver Yogesh under the directives of DCP (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane.

Happening Nagpur
City LAD Anshul Shah to race in MRF formula ford 1600 national racing championship 2019
City LAD Anshul Shah to race in MRF formula ford 1600 national racing championship 2019
Yarana-Change Over Banquet (COB) for Round Table India to be held in the city today
Yarana-Change Over Banquet (COB) for Round Table India to be held in the city today
Nagpur Crime News
19-yr old boy rapes minor girl in Jaripatka, forces abortion
19-yr old boy rapes minor girl in Jaripatka, forces abortion
Kamble double murder case: SC rejects petition of accused seeking trial in other state
Kamble double murder case: SC rejects petition of accused seeking trial in other state
Maharashtra News
बहुवार्षिक पिकाला ३३ कोटी रुपये अनुदान मिळवून दिल्याबद्दल मा. ना.चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे पालकमंत्री नागपूर जिल्हा यांचा सत्कार
बहुवार्षिक पिकाला ३३ कोटी रुपये अनुदान मिळवून दिल्याबद्दल मा. ना.चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे पालकमंत्री नागपूर जिल्हा यांचा सत्कार
अमरावतीच्या धर्तीवर पश्चिम विदर्भातील विमानतळांचा विकास -मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस
अमरावतीच्या धर्तीवर पश्चिम विदर्भातील विमानतळांचा विकास -मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस
Hindi News
बच्चों को मानसिक तकलीफ देने वालों के खिलाफ शिकायत दे पालक: आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी
बच्चों को मानसिक तकलीफ देने वालों के खिलाफ शिकायत दे पालक: आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी
केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी के जनता दरबार में उमड़े शहर के नागरिक
केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी के जनता दरबार में उमड़े शहर के नागरिक
Trending News
Girl’s body found on Kelvad-Pandhurna highway
Girl’s body found on Kelvad-Pandhurna highway
Woman killed, 6 others hurt as truck rams pvt travel bus at Telephone Exchange Square
Woman killed, 6 others hurt as truck rams pvt travel bus at Telephone Exchange Square
Featured News
People with problems swarm Gadkari’s Janata Darbar in city
People with problems swarm Gadkari’s Janata Darbar in city
SC seeks Maha govt’s response on Maratha reservation
SC seeks Maha govt’s response on Maratha reservation
Trending In Nagpur
Startup should take advantages of government schemes: Dinesh Rai
Startup should take advantages of government schemes: Dinesh Rai
RTI shocker: RTO has no record of complaints against erring auto drivers
RTI shocker: RTO has no record of complaints against erring auto drivers
Planting a tree means planting a whole living system
Planting a tree means planting a whole living system
पशूवैद्यक क्षेत्रातील उद्योजकतेच्या संधी युवा पशूपालकांपर्यंत पोहचणे गरजेचे -महादेव जानकर
पशूवैद्यक क्षेत्रातील उद्योजकतेच्या संधी युवा पशूपालकांपर्यंत पोहचणे गरजेचे -महादेव जानकर
City’s Shreyas Puranik earns his place in Bollywood music world with aplomb!
City’s Shreyas Puranik earns his place in Bollywood music world with aplomb!
Infra section nature smart competition for grade -Preparatory at DPS Mihan
Infra section nature smart competition for grade -Preparatory at DPS Mihan
महावितरणतर्फ़े सुरु असलेली कामे जुलै अखेरपर्यंत पुर्ण करण्याचे निर्देश
महावितरणतर्फ़े सुरु असलेली कामे जुलै अखेरपर्यंत पुर्ण करण्याचे निर्देश
महावितरणचे वीजबिल भरणे झाले आता अधिक सुलभ
महावितरणचे वीजबिल भरणे झाले आता अधिक सुलभ
People with problems swarm Gadkari’s Janata Darbar in city
People with problems swarm Gadkari’s Janata Darbar in city
महा मेट्रो : रिच-४ (सिताबर्डी ते प्रजापती नगर) व्हायाडक्टचे ७२ टक्के कार्य पूर्ण
महा मेट्रो : रिच-४ (सिताबर्डी ते प्रजापती नगर) व्हायाडक्टचे ७२ टक्के कार्य पूर्ण
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145