Vaibhav Suryavanshi Returns to Nagpur for Training

Advertisement

Nagpur: Fifteen-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has underlined the value of hard work and expert coaching with a stellar performance on Zimbabwe tour, where he emerged as the ‘Player of the Tournament’ after an impressive showing in the T20 International series. A key part of his success came after an intensive training stint under former India batting coach Vikram Rathour at the Rajasthan Royals High Performance Centre in Talegaon, Nagpur.

After enduring a disappointing start to his international journey during the England tour, Suryavanshi returned to the nets determined to improve. He trained extensively at the Rajasthan Royals High Performance Centre, focusing on batting technique, shot selection and mental preparation under Rathour’s guidance. The rigorous sessions in Nagpur proved instrumental in his remarkable turnaround.

The young left-hander amassed 151 runs in the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe at a blistering strike rate of 196.10. He struck two half-centuries and consistently dominated the opposition bowling attack, earning the Player of the Tournament award. With this achievement, Suryavanshi became one of the youngest cricketers in international cricket to score a T20I fifty and win the Player of the Tournament honour.

Gold Rate July 30 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 43,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,32,800 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,18,100/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Suryavanshi’s international career began in Manchester during the England tour, but he struggled to convert his starts in the opening three matches. Determined to overcome his shortcomings, he travelled to Nagpur, where he spent long hours training under Vikram Rathour. The work paid rich dividends in Zimbabwe, where he averaged 50.33 across the series and showcased the fearless batting that has made him one of India’s most exciting young talents.

After the conclusion of the Zimbabwe tour, Suryavanshi travelled from Harare to Mumbai before arriving in Nagpur. Vidarbha cricketers Harsh Dubey and Yash Thakur were also part of the journey. A video from Nagpur Airport has since gone viral on social media, showing the young batter touching the feet of an elderly woman—believed to be his aunt—to seek her blessings, a gesture that has drawn widespread appreciation from cricket fans.

Advertisement

Cricket experts believe Suryavanshi’s ability to bounce back from early setbacks and perform under pressure at such a young age reflects a bright future ahead. His stint at the Rajasthan Royals High Performance Centre in Nagpur is being credited as a turning point in his development, with many expecting him to return to the facility soon to prepare for upcoming international assignments.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s success has once again highlighted the growing reputation of the Rajasthan Royals High Performance Centre in Talegaon, Nagpur, as a hub for nurturing elite cricketing talent. Under the guidance of batting coach Vikram Rathour, the centre continues to play a significant role in shaping the next generation of Indian cricketers.

Advertisement

Amravati में सड़क हादसों पर बड़ा एक्शन #AmravatiNews #RoadSafety #TrafficRules #Helmet #FakeHelmet Gondia: Viral Video के बाद प्रशासन हरकत में #GondiaNews #ViralVideo #RoadRepair #BadRoads... मामूली विवाद बना खूनी हमला! #NagpurNews #BajajNagar #BreakingNews #CrimeNews #PoliceAction #Assault सावनेर में ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से सगे 2 भाइयों की... कलमना में देह व्यापार के अड्डे पर सामाजिक सुरक्षा विभाग का छापा... जान जोखिम में डालकर नदी पार कर स्कूल जा रहे बच्चे #Nashik...

×