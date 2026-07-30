Hundreds Join Reservation Hatao Jan Jagruti Rally in Nagpur

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Nagpur, July 30: Hundreds of youths participated in the Reservation Hatao Jan Jagruti Rally held in Nagpur on Thursday, demanding the abolition of the reservation system and calling for equal opportunities for all citizens. The rally marked the first major public mobilisation of the Reservation Hatao Movement (RHM) in the city after the campaign gained traction on social media.

The rally commenced from Zero Mile Square and concluded at Samvidhan Square, passing through key roads in central Nagpur under police security. Participants carried placards and banners while raising slogans in support of their demand to end caste-based reservations in education and government employment.

Addressing the gathering, several participants said that employment and educational opportunities should be based on merit and equal competition, arguing that every citizen deserves the same opportunities irrespective of caste. The demonstrators described the march as a peaceful effort to generate public awareness and initiate a broader national discussion on reservation policy.

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The protest remained peaceful throughout its course, with police personnel deployed along the route to manage traffic and maintain law and order. No major untoward incidents were reported during the rally.

The Reservation Hatao Movement has recently gained significant attention online and organised Thursday’s march as its first large-scale public demonstration in Nagpur.

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