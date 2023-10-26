Vaibhav Sudhakrao Aage promoted to Jail Superintendent of Nagpur Central Jail

Nagpur: Vaibhav Sudhakarrao Aage, the former Additional Superintendent of Nagpur Central Jail, has been promoted to the position of Jail Superintendent in the recent promotions announced by the Maharashtra Government.

Aage, who received the Director General’s Appreciation Certificate for his outstanding contributions from the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) during his tenure as the Superintendent of Chandrapur District Jail, was subsequently transferred to Nagpur Central Jail as Additional SP.

Aage’s father, Sudhakarrao, also served as a Deputy Superintendent at Nagpur Central Jail.

With 20 years of dedicated service in Maharashtra’s prison system, Aage has garnered commendations throughout his tenures in Nagpur, Pune, Amravati, Bhaikhala, Dhule, Nashik, and Chandrapur, among others.

Known for his no-nonsense approach and upfront behavior, Aage is determined to facilitate the transformation of inmates and pave the way for a better future for them.

Senior Crime Reporter, Nagpur Today, Ravikant Kamble greeted SP Vaibhav Aage during his recent interaction with the cop.

