3 Nagpur NCC cadets bag 3 gold, 1 bronze in AINSC 2023 at INS Shivaji

Nagpur: The 4 Maharashtra Naval Unit NCC has been adjudged the winners of All India Nau Sainik Camp 2023 (AINSC 2023) held at INS Shivaji, Lonavala near Mumbai, recently.

Three cadets from Nagpur, who were part of the 4 Maharashtra Naval Unit NCC, bagged medals in various competitions during the camp. Cadet Khushi Shirsat bagged a gold medal in Ship Modelling, cadet Ishita Baladhare bagged two gold medals in Semaphore and Seamanship contests in the event. Similarly, Cadet Meghratan Meshram won the bronze medal in the Seamanship contest.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana NCC Naval Units were the first and second runners-up in the event respectively. INS Shivaji, Lonavala, hosted this annual 10-day competition between the best of India’s young cadets from 17 Directorates across the nation. The AINSC, this time has been organised under the auspices of the Maharashtra Directorate of NCC.

Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh AVSM, VSM, DG NCC, was the chief guest. Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh expressed, “We are proud of the achievement of the cadets during AINSC 2023 at INS Shivaji. This event not only highlights the incredible talent of our young cadets but also strengthens the spirit of camaraderie among the participants. The support and resources provided by Headquarters, Southern Naval Command and INS Shivaji for this camp are a reflection of their true commitment towards Nation Building.”

This year’s competitions included a multitude of activities that challenge cadets both physically and mentally, with a range of competitions, exercises and workshops designed to enhance their leadership skills.

