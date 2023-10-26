Now, Nagpur Railway Station hosts lavish Upper Class Waiting Hall

Nagpur: In a momentous occasion that redefines passenger experience, the Central Railway has introduced a luxurious Upper Class Waiting Hall at Nagpur Railway Station. What sets this inauguration apart is that passengers themselves had the privilege of inaugurating this opulent facility located on Platform No. 1.

The Upper Class Waiting Hall is an epitome of comfort and style, featuring ergonomically designed sofas that guarantee an unparalleled waiting experience. This lavish facility ensures passengers can relax in a climate-controlled environment, offering respite from the elements and a serene ambiance.

The newly unveiled Upper Class Waiting Hall provides seating for 74 passengers, in addition to the existing capacity of 61, thus accommodating a total of 135 passengers simultaneously. With separate sections for ladies and gents, the hall’s lavatories are equipped with cutting-edge technology, ensuring cleanliness and hygiene for all passengers.

Travellers can stay well-informed with conveniently located Train Indicator Boards that provide real-time information about train arrivals and departures. The hall also offers a ‘Train at a Glance’ section, making it easy for passengers to access vital information about train schedules and services, simplifying their journey planning.

Spanning across 165 square metres, the new Upper Class Waiting Hall provides ample space for passengers to move comfortably and enjoy their wait. This facility aims to combine luxury and functionality, enhancing the overall travel experience for the passengers at Nagpur Railway Station.

In a media briefing, Divisional Railway Manager Nagpur, Tushar Kant Pandey, shared insights into the new waiting hall and upcoming projects at Nagpur Station. He expressed his commitment to passenger-centric design, stating, “This initiative exemplifies our dedication to enhancing the travel experience and creating a station that our passengers can be proud of.”

The inauguration of the Upper Class Waiting Hall at Nagpur Railway Station underscores the station’s commitment to providing passengers with a world-class waiting experience that seamlessly combines luxury and functionality, setting a new benchmark for railway amenities.

On this occasion Ashutosh Shrivastava Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Krishnath Patil, Senior Divisional Operations Manager, Rajesh Chikhale Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination), Abhishekh Paswan Senior Divisional Personnel Manager, Mahesh Kumar Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer, branch officers, staff and passengers were present.

