Vaccine likely to be available in mid-2021: Govt

If the advanced clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine succeed, then an effective vaccination is likely to be available by the end of first quarter of 2021, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey informed Lok Sabha today.

He was responding to a question about the time by which an effective Covid-19 vaccine is likely to be commercially launched.

The minister further said that no advance purchase agreement with any vaccine manufacturers have been entered into.

Responding to another question, Choubey said that the phase-I of clinical trials have revealed excellent safety of the two candidate vaccines indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research and Cadila Healthcare Ltd and now their immunogenicity testing is in progress.