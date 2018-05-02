Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Aug 8th, 2019

V Shantaram Film Festival – ‘Bapu ka Bioscope’ – in city on August 10 and 11

Nagpur: Under the auspices of Orange City International Film Festival, Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Orange City Cultural Foundation and Pune Film Foundation are jointly organising V Shantaram Film Festival – ‘Bapu ka Bioscope’ — in city on August 10 and 11. The two-day Film Festival will be held at Kavi Kulguru Kalidas Auditorium of Persistent System, IT Park.

Winner of the most prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, V Shantaram started his film career in mute cinema era. He did odd jobs in Maharashtra Film Co. owned by Baburao Painter at Kolhapur. V Shantaram, fondly known as Annasaheb, went on to debut as an actor in the silent film Surekha Haran in 1921. He had an illustrious career as a filmmaker for almost six decades. He directed his first film Netaji Palkar, in 1927. In 1929, he founded the Prabhat Film Company and Ayodhyecha Raja, the first Marathi language film in 1932 under his direction. He left Prabhat Co. in 1942 to form “Rajkamal Kalamandir” in Mumbai. In time, “Rajkamal” became one of the most sophisticated studios of the country.

The doyen of Indian cinema, V Shantaram produced blockbuster movies such as Kunku, Shejari Manoos, Dr Kotnis ki Amar Kahani, Do Ankhe Barah Haath, Amarbhupali, Dharmatma, Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje, Pinjra among many other films.

Taking cinegoers to memory lane, the film festival ‘Bapu ka Bioscope’ will be feast for Nagpurians. The film festival will be inaugurated at 1 pm on Saturday, August 10. Later at 1.45 pm and 5 pm, Shejari Manoos and Kunku will be screened respectively. On Sunday at 10 am, Navrang will be screened while at 1 pm, Nagpurians will cherish the yesteryear blockbuster Do Ankhe Barah Haath. As a child artist in Do Ankhe Barah Haath, Film Guru Samar Nakhate will interact with audience on the occasion. Film critics Abhijit Randive and Abhijit Deshpande will also interact with audience after every film. The V Shantaram Film Festival will conclude with the screening of Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje.

Entry being free, the film lovers should enjoy the film festival to the hilt, appealed Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar and Organiser Dr Chandrashekhar Meshram.

