6000 trees planted to mark Friendship Day

Nagpur: In a grand gesture, Green Foundation, Brekka Farm and Indian Medical Association celebrated Friendship Day by planting 6000 trees. Trees of various species such as Sag, Bamboo, Neem, Charoli, Mahogany, Avala, Behda, Hirada, Arjun, Sitafal, Chinch, Jambul, Bamboo, Anjan, Khaira, Shevga, Hadga, were planted giving tag line as “Make trees as your best Friend.”

Brekka Farm and people of adjoining areas participated in the event with enthusiasm. Citizens, school children and envoirnmenl experts took part in a blissful environment on Sunday, August 4 which was celebrated as ‘Friendship Day.’

The only way to solve pollution problem is to plant trees, nurture them and sustain them while looking at the many problems that arise on the population, on the ground and on many factors.

Even though the government has initiated activities for tree planting to realize its responsibility, it is also important for the citizens to participate and continue tree plantation for sustainable development and environment. Shrikant Shivankar, Secretary of the Green Foundation, Dr. Kush Jhunjhunwala, President of Indian Medical Association, Yogesh Parbat of Brekka Farm, made special contribution to the programme.