Published On : Thu, Aug 8th, 2019

Annual NCC Training Camp 2019 held in city

Nagpur: The Annual NCC Training Camp 2019 organized at MLA Hostel here concluded on July 30. The camp was headed by Commanding Officer, Col S C Pradhan. 48 cadets of Army Public School, Kamptee, represented the school in camp.

The Cadets were taught drill, weapon training, firing etc. Cadets participated in different activities organised in the camp where students of Army Public School, Kamptee, bagged 47 gold medals and 5 silver medals in activities like volleyball, tug of war, drill, badminton, debate, speech, drawing, quiz, anchoring etc.

The shining stars of camp were Bhavya Khatri – Best Cadet, Anushka Ramesh – Best Commander, Anup – Best Commander of group and Ayush Pandey with SEWA Medal, said a press release issued by Basantkumar B Pande, Group Captain PRO (Def) Nagpur, Ministry of Defence.

