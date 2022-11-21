“Uthe Sab KeKadam “ Was a Bunch of Soulful Bollywood Hits.- Dr. S SUttarwar.

Kanak Sur MandirNagpur has arranged “Uthe sab KeKadam ……..” A live program of golden hit songsof hindi films at Scientific Hall Nagpur.Kanak Sur mandirhas given a musical feast to all viewers.

Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers. Huge no comments and compliments was there to the show. It was a house full show. It is unique program byKanak Sur Mandirfor journey of sweet Songs. Kanaka Gadkari,Shri Dattaharkare,kishorDakhale , Ajay Vaidya , AnujaKedar, Jaya Chimurkar, SachinUntwalewas singers who has performed during show.

Kanaka Gadkari,DattaHarkareare versatile singers who perform songs of various singers with perfection.Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar who is a renowned singer and organizer from Nagpur and known as voice of Mukesh in music world ,was guest for the Event .

He does critical evaluation of all aspects of show. Show was attended by majority of viewers from Nagpur. Concept wasof KanakaGadkariand organizer was MrsIshwariHarkare. , and Anchor wasSwetaShelgaonkar.Show was live at scientific hall. Selection of songs was very good.

Soulful songs were presented by Singers. Songs are Uthe sab kekadam…, Chand ne kuchkaha…, DiwanahuaBadal…,KahnahaiKahnahai…., Dil Ki GirahKhol De…., KahiDur jab Din…., Do Labjo Ki Hai….., Jo Bat Tuzmehai…., DekhaekKhwab to…., Tumheyadkartekarte…, Rat kehamsafar…., Aapkiankho me kuch …, Chingari koi Bhadke…., Chaloek bar firse…., RukJa Rat Thaharja re…., and many more songs were presented by Singers. Ghumarsong presented by Kanaka was a icing on cake.



Song Diwana Hua Badal…….Sung by Kanaka Gadkari Ajay Vaidya received once more and loud applaud from audience. Audience enters in the era of legendary

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwarwho is a Principal of Engineering College , is having immense interest and liking to the field of music. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur.

During program Dr. Uttarwar highlight to achievements of Kanak Sur Mandirgpand extend his best wishes to them and on behalf of houseful audience gave thanks to organisers.Organisers welcome all viewers for joining the program.Vijay ,MrSomnathPuranikand Renowned people of Nagpurs musical world witness the program and extend their best wishes to Group .

Anchor SwetaShelgaonkardone her job nicely. Shenarrate various stories in connection with songs.

Viewers gave thanksto Kanaka Gadkari and Team Kanak Sur Mandir for lovely organization and extend their good wishes for future of the them. Program comes to end at 9.15 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.

