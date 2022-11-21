“Sadabahar Nagme “ Was a Basket of of Soulful Songs – Dr. S SUttarwar.

Versatile GpNagpur has arrangedSadabaharNagme ……. A Musical Concert at Shiv StudioNagpur.Versatile Gphas given a musical feast to all viewers. Theme for event was legendary singers and their solos and Duets. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers. Huge no comments and compliments was there to the show. It was a house full show.

It is unique program byVersatile Gpfor journey of sweet Songs. Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar, a renowned singer from Nagpur known as Voice of Mukesh, wasChief Guest for the Event. DR Sanjay Uttarwar presentsa evergreen Song RukJa O JanewaliRukJa. from a super hit film “ Kanheiyya“Starring Rajkumar and Nutanand received loud applaud from Audience.

TusharRangari, , Dr SanjayUttarwar, RutujaMorghade , GeetaBawankar, JitendraVerma, Vijay Chauragade, RanjanaGharde, SuchitraKhobragade, RajaniBandre, Sunil kathale, Vinod Duradkar, SmitaPendam, VivekGhokhle Anthony Naidu, Shankar Dongre, was singers who has performed during show.

TusharRangari is a versatile singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection. Show was attended by majority of viewers from Nagpur.Concept and organizer was TusharRangari, and Anchor wasRutujaMothghare .. Show was live from Shiv Studio.

Soulful songs such as Aagebhi Jane naTu…, DuniyaBanane wale…., Jane JaDhundta fir kaha…., Ye Kali Jab Talak…, Chand siMehbooba…., Ham suffer Mere Hum safar…., Teri MeriekKahani…, BekrarDil Gaye ja…., AajKalYadKuch…, Jab bhi Koi HassenaDekhi…, AaoHujur…, Tum Muze you Bhulanapaoge…, Chal re sajni ab kyasoche…, Roshan ho tumhi se duniya…, Parde me rahne do…, Hum Bewafahargijna the…, Pan Khayesaiyyahamaro…, Wajleki Bara…., ReshmachyaDhagyani…., and many more songs were presented by Singers.

Song DuniyaBanane wale kyat ere Man me samai…..Prsesnted by Dr Sanjay Uttarwar andandTusharRangari received loud applaud from audience. Audience enters in the era of legendary singers.It was a new experiment from both of them to sung solo song in duet form….

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwaris having immense interest and liking to the field of music. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur. During program , MrTusharRangari, welcome Dr. S SUttarwar , and thank him for blessings for Versatile Gp. In reply Dr. Uttarwar highlight to achievements of Versatile gpand extend his best wishes to them.

Organisers welcome all viewers for joining the program. Renowned people of Nagpurs musical world witness the program and extend their best wishes to Versatile Group .

Anchor RutujaMorghadedone her job nicely. Shenarrate various stories in connection with songs.

Viewers gave thanksto TusharRangari and Team Versatile for lovely organization and extend their good wishes for future of the them. Program comes to end at 9.15 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.

