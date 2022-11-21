Valedictory Ceremony of MIMUN 2.0 was held on 20th November 2022

MIHAN Model United Nations MIMUN 2.0 has been a flagship event by DPS MIHAN into the world of MUNs. MIMUN 2.0 expanded its horizons and was able to involve and reach out to young thinkers with a plethora of ideas.

The ValedictoryCeremony of MIMUN 2.0 was held on 20th November, 2022 in the beautiful A.V Hall of the school. This helped the students to understand the functioning of the United Nations as well as educating the students about the art of debating, diplomacy, problem solving and team-work.

Dr.Atul Pathak, Associate Professor, Strategy and Entrepreneurship Chairperson, Executive Education, IIM Nagpur graced the occasion as Chief Guest and encouraged the delegates to work with compassion and be optimistic to solve the problems. Guest of Honour Ms. TulikaKedia, President and Pro-Vice Chairperson of Delhi Public School MIHAN and Kamptee Road Nagpur and Ms. Savita Jaiswal, Director of DPS MIHAN and Kamptee Road Nagpur joined the event online and congratulated the winners. Ms. Ritu Sharma, Principal, DPS Kamptee Road was also present on the occasion. Principal Ms. Nidhi Yadav thanked the dignitaries for their gracious presence and hoped for expanding the horizons in the future.

The Chairs, Secretariats and the delegates who participated in this extravagant event made the event a grand success. The enthusiasm, confidence, oratory finesse, and research on national and global issues while presenting the views during this two day event MIMUM 2.0 was out of the box.



The Secretary General Ms.HiteshreeLakudkar announced the awards for various categories like – Best Delegate, High Recommendation, Special Mention & Verbal Mention from WHO, UNHRC, UNDP, UNCSW, DISEC, & Fictitious committee – AOT.

The highlight of the evening was a scintillating Beat Boxing performance of our young artists, Mst.ShreyasRinge and Mst.AnshulNagdeve who, with their synchronized words and rhythm created an enthralling performance.The graceful dance group of our school rocked the stage with an energetic and lively performance. The grand event MIHAN MIMUN 2.0 concluded with the spirit to build strong connections and gain greater recognition to create a better world. Ms. Pakhi Gaur &Mst. Pranav Raj anchored the event and the Vote of thanks was proposed by Ms. AnshitaVerma.

