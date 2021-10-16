Use QR Code on Maha Metro’s Mobile App for buying tickets

Nagpur: Maha Metro has appealed to passengers of Nagpur Metro to purchase tickets using QR code through its Mobile App. This will make their travel hassle and also save precious paper thus helping the environment.

The Mobile App can be downloaded by searching for ‘Nagpur Metro Rail’ on Play Store or App Store. After the App is downloaded, click the ‘Book Ticket’ option. You will be asked to register. You will have to provide your first name, last name, date of birth, email ID and mobile number. You will also have to generate a password.

After entering the source and destination stations and number of passengers, you will have to pay the fare using your debit/credit card or use internet banking or BHIM UPI.

The Mobile App is extremely beneficial to users. It provides information on metro routes, fare structure, distance and time of navigation to the nearest metro station. It also allows you to upload lost and found luggage information and has a provision for customer feedback and complaints. Information on tourist spots of Nagpur with nearest metro station is also provided. It also has information on metro stations and timings of metro trains.